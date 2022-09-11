PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220,725 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after acquiring an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $289.00.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

