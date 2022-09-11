PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,786 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $289.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

