PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

PBF opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

