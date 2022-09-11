PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,787.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $54,787.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

