Penguin Finance Trading 22.5% Lower This Week (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Penguin Finance has a total market cap of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Penguin Finance Coin Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
