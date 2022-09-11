Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $2,665.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 338,417,950 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

