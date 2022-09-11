Peony Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $2,665.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00029641 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 338,417,950 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.