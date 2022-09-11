PERI Finance Hits Market Cap of $776,334.41 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $776,334.41 and $523,390.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

PERI Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2021. PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PERI Finance is www.pynths.com. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “PERI Finance is a decentralized cross-chain synthetic issuance and derivative exchange protocol designed to provide unlimited liquidity on Polkadot network. It gives an opportunity to access a wide range of both traditional financial and crypto assets in the form of leveraged and none-leveraged synthetic products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

