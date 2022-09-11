Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 5,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

