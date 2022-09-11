Permission Coin (ASK) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Permission Coin (ASK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $11,360.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

ASK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

