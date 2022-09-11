Perpetual Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.94 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.”

