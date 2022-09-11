Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.75

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $33.68. Pershing Square shares last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 18,985 shares traded.

Pershing Square Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

