Persistence (XPRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $431,829.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Persistence has a market cap of $78.27 million and $431,829.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

About Persistence

XPRT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 148,918,196 coins and its circulating supply is 119,918,196 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.”

