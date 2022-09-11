Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 5,104 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.73% of Stepan worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stepan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stepan by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.45 per share, with a total value of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stepan Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.76. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $129.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.