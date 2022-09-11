Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,283 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.17% of Twilio worth $52,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

