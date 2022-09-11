Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $43,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $218.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

