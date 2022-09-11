Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 7,781 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.30% of Southwest Gas worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

