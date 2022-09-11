Personal Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.32% of Pool worth $53,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $355.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.50. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

