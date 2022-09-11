Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $57,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $410.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

