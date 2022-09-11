Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.30% of Balchem worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $133.42 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.