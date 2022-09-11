Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.60% of California Water Service Group worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,431,000 after buying an additional 50,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,183,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,725 shares of company stock worth $106,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.