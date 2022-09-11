Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

