PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.96

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 81,154 shares traded.

PetroNeft Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.16.

About PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

