Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Pfizer worth $14,850,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 94.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 48,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 884,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 206,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.