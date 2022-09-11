PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 24,429 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

