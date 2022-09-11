PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 5,193 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

NYSE UNP opened at $231.88 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

