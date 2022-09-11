PFS Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 1.50% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,056,000. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,056,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

