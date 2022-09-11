PFS Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

PGHY opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.