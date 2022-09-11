PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,189 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corning worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

