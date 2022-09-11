PFS Investments Inc. Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Up 0.0 %

EVRG opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.