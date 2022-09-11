PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $450.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.01.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

