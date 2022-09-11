PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $164.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

