PFS Investments Inc. Makes New $10.68 Million Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 561,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684,000. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FPE opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

