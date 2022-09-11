PFS Investments Inc. Sells 148,508 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,508 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 1.19% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 277,723 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 181,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK opened at $35.52 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

