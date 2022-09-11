PFS Investments Inc. Sells 25,056 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,056 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

