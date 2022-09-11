Phantasma Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $285,000.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.