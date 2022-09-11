PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

PharmaCielo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

