Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,042,762 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.