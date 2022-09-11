Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $86.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,046,168 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

