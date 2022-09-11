Phoneum Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $71,088.32 and $1.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

