Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of PHR opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 40.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

