Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE PHR opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 31.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after buying an additional 520,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Phreesia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after buying an additional 179,222 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.