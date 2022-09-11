Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VRNOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Verano has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.