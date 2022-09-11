Pigeoncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,408.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $160,519.19 and approximately $6,408.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,591.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.46 or 0.08199626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00178396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00290297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00731293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00604864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000963 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency which will work as part of a secured communications platform. With seamless payments and fully verified participants, all data and transactions will be kept secure between trusted parties.Pigeon Communicator will secure messaging using private key encryption on user's device. Data will be stored privately and anonymously on distributed datanodes around the world until autodestructed.Messages stored on PGN Datanodes will be autodestructed after a set period of time: ASAP, after a day, week, month, year. Even if someone else comes into possession of the user's private key, there is no possible way to restore once deleted messages.(PGN) is run by miners who validate transactions on blockchain, secure the network and mint new coins. 95% of block reward goes to miners, 5% to PGN dev fund.Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm, a message carrier and native token of Pigeon Communicator. Pigeoncoin is blockchain based, decentralized, permissionless and trustless PoW coin with halvenings and max cap of 21B PGN. Pigeoncoins can be mined using GPU or bought at several cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.