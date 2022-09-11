Pigeoncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,408.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $160,519.19 and approximately $6,408.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,591.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.46 or 0.08199626 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00178396 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023063 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00290297 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00731293 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00604864 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Pigeoncoin
Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pigeoncoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
