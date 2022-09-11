Pillar Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Pillar has a market cap of $1.48 million and $222.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.47 or 1.00073035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

