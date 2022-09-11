Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.40 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
