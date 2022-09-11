Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.40 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

