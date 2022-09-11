Piotr Szulczewski Sells 725,226 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,069,227.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of WISH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.32. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 207,922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

