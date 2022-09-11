Piper Sandler Boosts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $19.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

