Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.22.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

