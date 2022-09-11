Piper Sandler Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $28.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.23.

Shares of ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Asana has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Asana by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Asana by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

